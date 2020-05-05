St. Louis, MO Author Publishes Historical Fiction
May 05, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Illusions of Billie Washington, a new book by Freddie Louis Smith, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Illusions of Billie Washington follows the adventures of several children growing up in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1966. Though they once spent their days together in the same neighborhood, they each saw the world a little differently. And once they are accidentally transported from their familiar surroundings to places further and further from home, the children have to learn to fend for themselves and make their own way in the often racist and unfriendly world of the 1960.
About the Author
Freddie Louis Smith enlisted in the U.S. Air Force right out of high school and worked several factory jobs afterwards. Smith began writing The Illusions of Billie Washington when he was only a boy, and eventually he returned to school to better his writing skills. He is now retired and has a passion for helping youth from poor neighborhoods get an education.
The Illusions of Billie Washington is a 168-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6078-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
