Intrafocus Survey - 39% of people working at home due to COVID-19 want to continue to do so after the crisis
May 06, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsIntrafocus noticed that many of its customers who had been forced to work at home during the COVID-19 crisis were getting on with their jobs and easily completing everything they needed to do. For example, the Intrafocus team tends to do most of its work online. Their strategy consultants are well-versed in digital business technologies and home working practices.
However, many of their customers have been forced to work from home. Most struggled at first. But after a fortnight or so, they found the experience far more manageable. Once their customers had put in place a designated working space and familiarised themselves with some new technology, they were in a position to carry out their jobs quite ably.
This prompted Intrafocus to conduct a survey to ask three simple questions:
1. Are you working at home due to COVID-19?
(Answer yes if you are working at home due to the virus, not if you usually work at home.)
2. Are you working at home successfully?
(Have you been able to complete most (80% or more) of your usual work at home?)
3. Would you prefer to work at home when things get back to normal?
(When the COVID-19 crisis is over, would you like to work at home most of the time ?)
Of the 636 responses, they found:
69% of the total number surveyed have been forced to work at home (436 respondents)
59% of the total number surveyed said yes, they were able to complete their work at home successfully. That is a massive 86% of the people working at home during the crisis. (373 respondents)
37% of the total number surveyed also said that they would like to continue working at home for the majority of their time (237 respondents).
Two clear trends emerged here, which Intrafocus found particularly interesting.
Firstly, that a surprising number of respondents were already in a position to work from home successfully - completing most of their work, if not all of it.
Secondly, a large number of respondents (37%) would like to continue working at home when the crisis is over.
This is a staggering increase in the number of people currently classified as 'homeworkers'. The benefits of working at home have been well established. Not only for employees but for businesses and society.
This survey may be small in size, but its findings will almost certainly cause businesses and governments to re-evaluate their homeworking policies at the end of the crisis.
The full report, COVID-19 Working from Home, can be found on the Intrafocus website.
