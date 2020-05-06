Trinity, NC Author Publishes Memoir
May 06, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLove Never Felt So Good, a new book by LB Garland, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Leon was attracted to Barbara from the very first moment he saw her. Little did he know that she would become not only his lover, but also the love of his life. Their incredible love story spanned four decades. He would tell people that he was like a husband to her… except that they were both married to other people.
Love Never Felt So Good is the remarkable true story of how an affair actually saved two marriages. Nobody was hurt, and this made Leon and Barbara the two happiest people in the world.
About the Author
LB Garland lives in North Carolina. He loves to travel and experience the beauty of this country. Love Never Felt So Good is his first book, but he hopes it's not his last.
Love Never Felt So Good is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6159-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us