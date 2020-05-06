Fischer Strengthens Partnership with Formmi
May 06, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsMay 6, 2020: Naples, FL – Fischer Identity is pleased to recognize its ongoing successful partnership with Formmi, Inc. as an integrator of the Fischer solution specializing in Identity and Access Management.
Fischer Identity has partnered with Formmi, Inc. as an integrator of the Fischer Identity Governance and Administration solution. Formmi focuses specifically on addressing the IAM needs of mid-size organizations, making this an incredibly valuable partnership.
"Formmi is an organization with a like vision of Fischer when it comes to how an organization should deploy Identity. Their depth of technical know-how coupled with their ability to provide program management and assessments truly made the formation of this partnership a no-brainer from Fischer's point of view. We look forward to growing our relationship with Formmi to continue to provide our customers with best of breed talent and solutions within the Identity industry." – Dan Dagnall, COO, Fischer Identity
Fischer is committed to establishing a partner ecosystem that provides our valued clients with focused expertise and experience in identity management disciplines. An example of some of the success that has already come out of this productive partnership is Formmi's involvement with Fischer in successful project management of the UVA implementation last year.
"We are very pleased with the continued strategic partnership with Fischer Identity. Through this partnership, Fischer and Formmi are instituting means to enable customers to deploy enterprise level identity access management solutions. Fischer is truly a challenger to the status quo! Our aligned vision, IAM expertise, seamless team collaboration and Fischer's fully integrated IGA solution will provide enhanced services to Fischer's customers. We look forward to a long-term relationship with Fischer and adding to the incredible value that Fischer Identity brings to their customers." – Savitha Bilgikar, Founder & COO, Formmi, Inc.
Fischer Identity values the importance of a strong partner ecosystem and continues to align with partners who value customer success. Fischer's partner community is critical to extending their market reach. Fischer Identity is looking forward to the incredible ongoing value that Formmi can help bring to its customers.
About Fischer Identity
Fischer Identity's mission is simple: "Your Success." Fischer's IGA solution is mature and fully integrated, providing dynamic Identity lifecycle management with platform independence - On Premise, IaaS, SaaS Hybrid and Private Cloud. Fischer Identity engages with their clients as partners, providing a framework that offers secure access to the right Information at the right time for the right reason. Fischer never stops innovating, evolving both their products and methodology. And they are never satisfied since they know they can continue to make IAM and IGA easier to acquire, deploy, and use. For more information, visit www.fischeridentity.com or contact us to schedule a demo.
About Formmi, Inc.
Formmi Inc. is an IAM services company, focused on helping organizations assess their IAM needs and implement various IAM solutions. Formmi, Inc. focuses on designing solutions that are innovative, effective and are efficient to operate. They work closely with customers to gain a 360 degree view of their requirements, challenges, and success factors. Formmi adds to the incredible value of Fischer Identity's flexible implementation models for customers, including their FastIAM service and low-overhead policy. Formmi is also Fischer Identity's first partner to have been awarded the SWAM Certification (Small, Women Owned, Micro, Minority Owned) by the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity on April 10, 2019. For more information about how Formmi's AssessIAM Service can assure a successful IAM program at your organization, please visit www.formmi.com.
Contact Information
Adrienn Wiebe, Director of Marketing
Fischer Identity
239-643-1500
Contact Us
Adrienn Wiebe, Director of Marketing
Fischer Identity
239-643-1500
Contact Us
Email Fischer Identity
Attachments