Carmel Valley, CA Author Publishes New Business Book
May 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Triple Play of Business: A Strategy for a Healthy Company, a new book by Bob Steinberg, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Starting his own business, Bob Steinberg knows what it takes to face the risks and challenges of running a successful company. This book is about how the establishment of a positive culture, containing three essential elements, provides a much healthier environment for employees, in contrast to the traditional approaches of most other corporations.
About the Author
Bob Steinberg is a business owner who enjoys tennis, hiking, biking and skiing, and is an active member of the ski club. He has a creative spirit and delights in challenging home projects. Steinberg has two Bachelor's degrees from Rutgers University.
The Triple Play of Business: A Strategy for a Healthy Company is a 126-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2333-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
