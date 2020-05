Carmel Valley, CA Author Publishes New Business Book

The Triple Play of Business: A Strategy for a Healthy Company, a new book by Bob Steinberg, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.Starting his own business, Bob Steinberg knows what it takes to face the risks and challenges of running a successful company. This book is about how the establishment of a positive culture, containing three essential elements, provides a much healthier environment for employees, in contrast to the traditional approaches of most other corporations.About the AuthorBob Steinberg is a business owner who enjoys tennis, hiking, biking and skiing, and is an active member of the ski club. He has a creative spirit and delights in challenging home projects. Steinberg has two Bachelor's degrees from Rutgers University.The Triple Play of Business: A Strategy for a Healthy Company is a 126-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2333-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com