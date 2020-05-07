Vienna, VA Author Publishes Spiritual Children's Book
May 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPapa Tom's Tales: A Grandfather's Bedtime Stories: The Boy Who Found His Name: Book One, a new book by Papa Tom, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Nostalgia…how sweet it can be. After Papa Tom's youngest son graduated from college, he asked himself the question: How could I have been a better father? The answer came to him like a download from heaven: You could have helped your children overcome their fears! Well, fair enough, however, they are all grown adults now. So, how could I help them now, and again the answer came: You could help your grandchildren overcome their fears by recognizing the love God has for them: Perfect love casts out all fear. This is the incipience of Papa Tom's Tales: A Grandfather's Bedtime Stories. A series of 12 books, each addressing one fear and how fear can be overcome with the truth of God's love.
Papa Tom's Tales: A Grandfather's Bedtime Stories: The Boy Who Found His Name: Book One is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2372-0. It is also available in hardcover and eBook. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
