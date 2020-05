Vienna, VA Author Publishes Spiritual Children's Book

Papa Tom's Tales: A Grandfather's Bedtime Stories: The Boy Who Found His Name: Book One, a new book by Papa Tom, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.Nostalgia…how sweet it can be. After Papa Tom's youngest son graduated from college, he asked himself the question: How could I have been a better father? The answer came to him like a download from heaven: You could have helped your children overcome their fears! Well, fair enough, however, they are all grown adults now. So, how could I help them now, and again the answer came: You could help your grandchildren overcome their fears by recognizing the love God has for them: Perfect love casts out all fear. This is the incipience of Papa Tom's Tales: A Grandfather's Bedtime Stories. A series of 12 books, each addressing one fear and how fear can be overcome with the truth of God's love.Papa Tom's Tales: A Grandfather's Bedtime Stories: The Boy Who Found His Name: Book One is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2372-0. It is also available in hardcover and eBook. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com