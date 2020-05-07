Foley, AL Author Publishes Novel
May 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTiger of Summer, a new book by Gene Schmitt, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
It's a soft sci-fi novel about an alien named X^Delta who is accidentally transferred into a young boy's pet schnauzer, Tiger. The boy's family deals with a sociopath, drug abuse and a violent kidnapping, before an explosive, surprise finale.
Read Tiger of Summer and meet Delta, Andy, Scottie, Melissa, Gramp, and Jerome (Germ) and watch as their destinies unfold. It's a warm-hearted, captivating tale, in which the reader really cares for this family.
Tiger of Summer is a 294-page paperback with a retail price of $48.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0977-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us