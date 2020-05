Foley, AL Author Publishes Novel

Tiger of Summer, a new book by Gene Schmitt, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.It's a soft sci-fi novel about an alien named X^Delta who is accidentally transferred into a young boy's pet schnauzer, Tiger. The boy's family deals with a sociopath, drug abuse and a violent kidnapping, before an explosive, surprise finale.Read Tiger of Summer and meet Delta, Andy, Scottie, Melissa, Gramp, and Jerome (Germ) and watch as their destinies unfold. It's a warm-hearted, captivating tale, in which the reader really cares for this family.Tiger of Summer is a 294-page paperback with a retail price of $48.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0977-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com