Spartan Net Nationally Recognized for First 10 Gigabit Fiber Deployment in Student Housing
May 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsEAST LANSING, Mich. - Spartan Net, a leading fiber internet service provider in the state, and Harbor Bay Real Estate Advisors (Harbor Bay) announced receiving national recognition by the Association for Passive Optical LAN for the industry's first deployment of 10 Gigabit Internet to the unit in student housing. The national award is in partnership with Lightspeed Technologies as Nokia was named the Innovation Gold Winner at the 2019 APOLAN awards for the technology of "in-building 10G PON and Wi-Fi" at the Landmark on Grand River in downtown East Lansing.
The Spartan Net 10 Gigabit fiber service delivers ultra high-speed Internet that drives state-of-the-art technology amenities for the 364-unit development. These services include engineered high-performance Wi-Fi throughout the community and neighboring businesses, smart building access control, and IP security surveillance, along with phone and TV service. Residents and property managers alike have instant-on access with a secure app to connect to the fastest Internet speeds in the area with unlimited data and 24/7 customer support. Downloading and streaming large files occurs instantly, allowing for an internet experience unlike any other.
"From design to support, Spartan Net continues to be a strong partner for Harbor Bay. The Center City District is a real game-changer for the City of East Lansing as well as the multifamily market," said Brian Bell, Chief Operating Officer of Harbor Bay Real Estate Advisors.
The Landmark on Grand River, primarily built for student living, and the adjoining Newman Lofts, specifically designed for ages 55 and over, are part of the $125 million multi-generational, mixed-use development in East Lansing known as the Center City District.
Of the successful deployment and partnership, Bell said, "Spartan Net whole-heartedly supported our vision to design and implement the advanced technology infrastructure and amenities that enhances the quality of life for our residents and staff."
Spartan Net is known nationally for pioneering native fiber internet and full service provider to the multi-family market for the last 19 years and is recognized for being the first in the state to bring Gigabit Internet to multi-family and student housing communities.
"It is a huge honor for all of us at Spartan Net to be a part of this award. 'One Step Further' is more than our tagline. It's the way we operate, the way we live each day, and the way we serve our clients. This award certainly validates that for us. Bringing the first 10-gig service to every unit in an apartment complex is not only a giant leap for the industry, but also for the way we are impacting the technology experience for the property managers and residents we serve," said Richard Laing, president of Spartan Net.
Bringing 10 Gigabit to the unit now establishes Spartan Net as an esteemed technology design and build firm that continues to push the envelope for property developers wanting to differentiate in a competitive market.
"Throughout the process, Spartan Net coached us and helped us to really stretch, as we all now say, one step further. This has resulted in our delivery of technology solutions that exceed expectations and help to give us a strong competitive edge. This award exemplifies not only the finished product but also the energy and discipline that we all invested to make it a reality. It truly reflects our image of delivering innovation," Bell added.
"We are grateful to have a partner with Harbor Bay Real Estate Advisors. Harbor Bay's vision made all this possible and continues to transform the way residents are served," Laing stated.
About Spartan Net
Spartan Net, founded in 2001, is the largest residential fiber internet service provider in the state of Michigan servicing over 70 communities with Gigabit fiber internet. Spartan Net fiber provides an unrestricted 1,000 & 10,000 megabits per second, pure fiber internet service to apartment, condominium and mixed-use developments. Spartan Net's turnkey solutions assist in solving the often challenging problem of keeping communities on the cutting edge whilst delivering amazing customer service and support to residents, owners, and managers. Additional Spartan Net services consist of structured wiring consulting, security, door entry and access, and television services. To see what other communities provide Spartan Net service, visit https://www.spartan-net.com/
About Harbor Bay Real Estate Advisors
Harbor Bay Real Estate Advisors is a leading real estate development, investment and advisory firm, renowned for its relationship-focused, honest approach in creating valuable real estate. Harbor Bay is based on a foundation of great people, high energy and sound discipline. At its core, Harbor Bay strives to build superior communities through well-developed, well positioned, well-managed real estate. Above all, Harbor Bay prides itself on consistently exhibiting a partnership approach when working with its clients and customers in the evaluation and optimization of real estate. For additional information on Harbor Bay, visit www.harbor-bay.com
About Lightspeed Technologies, Inc.
Founded in 2001, LightSpeed Technologies specializes in providing next-generation networking solutions that address the ever-growing need for bandwidth. We offer a full line of Nokia solutions including Ultra-Broadband Technology (FTTX, GPON, LTE), Optical (DWDM), and Data Networking (Ethernet, IP/MPLS) products to support Service Providers, Utility, Enterprise, Transportation, Public Safety and State & Local Government market segments.
