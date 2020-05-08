Trenton, MO Author Publishes 3rd Poetry Collection
May 08, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPosy Unsung, a new book by Shirley Gentry, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Returning for her third collection of poetry, Shirley Gentry captures love, tragedy, and the mystical moments in life in her heartfelt and inspiring prose.
About the Author
Shirley Gentry is a retired music teacher residing in Missouri. Her previous written works are A Christmas in Rhyme and From the Pen of a Poetess. She is an avid puzzle worker.
Posy Unsung is a 60-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0429-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
