Austin, TX School Principal & Author Publishes Education Book
May 08, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News100+ Morning Messages for Children, Teachers, and Principals, a new book by Dr. Lori Schneider, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As students grow and advance in their educational career, there are many lessons that they learn. The lessons can also be used in their adult lives. To help these lessons spread and teach kids learning strategies, Lori Schneider has written a book of the best learning strategies for students of all ages. These will help students improve their social, emotional, behavioral, and intellectual growth.
About the Author
Lori Schneider has been in the education system for 28 years. She has been a teacher, assistant principal and now has been a principal over the last 14 years. While she is not watching her students grow into amazing adults, she loves to ski or go to the ocean.
100+ Morning Messages for Children, Teachers, and Principals is a 54-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6466-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
