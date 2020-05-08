Tucson, AZ Publishes Mystery Crime Novel
May 08, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Case of Missing Person, Sam McHarold: Butch Always Gets His Man, a new book by Steve Gardino, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. In memory of a dear wife and a wonderful detective and pet, neither will ever be forgotten.
The Case of Missing Person, Sam McHarold: Butch Always Gets His Man is a 234 -page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00. It is also available as an eBook. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0550-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
