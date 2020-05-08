Skyview Partners Announces Sponsorship of NASCAR Xfinity Driver Tommy Joe Martins
May 08, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsWAYZATA, MN. – May 8, 2020 – SkyView Partners, a correspondent lender dedicated exclusively to supporting the growth of independent and registered investment advisors, is proud to be the lead sponsor of the No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Tommy Joe Martins of Martins Motorsports in the opening race for the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Darlington Raceway on Tuesday, May 19th at 8:00 EST.
Following the March 8th race at Phoenix Raceway, the NASCAR season had been on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic; however, NASCAR will be the first US sport to resume competition. NASCAR has seven races scheduled over an eleven-day span at two tracks - Darlington Raceway (Darlington, South Carolina) and Charlotte Motor Speedway (Charlotte, North Carolina) – beginning Sunday, May 17th.
NASCAR has taken extreme measures to ensure the safety of the drivers and participants. The general public will not be granted any access to the track. The only personnel who will be able to attend each event include the driver, pit crew, and the owner. NASCAR has partnered closely with health officials and medical experts to tailor races that will follow specific guidelines and safety measures for competitors and the surrounding communities in which the events will be held.
Tommy Joe Martins has competed at the national NASCAR series level since 2009. He is now in his 4th season competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, moving to the No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro for a full-time campaign with Martins Motorsports.
"This is such a cool opportunity to work with SkyView Partners. They're just as excited as everyone at our team that we're going racing again, and we're thrilled to have them be a part of NASCAR's return at Darlington. I know all of us want to give them a great first run, and I hope the relationship just continues to grow from here" stated Tommy Joe Martins.
SkyView's backing of Martins marks their inaugural sponsorship of the NASCAR Infinity Series. Scott Wetzel, Managing Partner of SkyView Partners, said, "We support NASCAR's ingenuity to bring back not one race, but seven races, in eleven days. NASCAR embodies the American spirit to evolve, adapt, and get back to business safely. We're honored to be a part of the NASCAR family."
About SkyView Partners
SkyView Partners is a Wayzata, Minnesota-based correspondent lender dedicated exclusively to supporting the growth of independent and registered investment advisors. SkyView Partners works with select partners to provide services focused on creating deal structures that optimize financing availability. In conjunction with a national network of progressive, yet well capitalized lenders, SkyView Partners provides financial advisors with increased choice, flexibility, efficiency, and quality of financing rates, terms, and conditions for borrowers. For more information, visit https://www.skyview.com/
# # #
Media Contacts:
Macy Mayfield
SkyView Partners
866-567-6282
Macy.Mayfield@SkyView.com
Contact Information
Macy Mayfield
SkyView Partners
Contact Us
Macy Mayfield
SkyView Partners
Contact Us