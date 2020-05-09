Fresno, CA Author Publishes Romance Novel
Love can happen in ways we don't always understand. Having an open heart could change your life.
When Fernando, a young, handsome Mexican man, falls deeply in love with a beautiful, but married, American woman, Anna, his life is changed forever. Torn between his love for her in America, and his desire to live where he grew up in Mexico, which life will he choose?
Anna's world became alive when Fernando shared with her the beaches of Mexico, dancing to the Mariachis' songs, and many other ways of his life. But dreams to be together could change, since promises had been made that must be kept.
About the Author
Della M. Hinson Lambert is an interior decorator and floral designer who lives in Fresno, California. She is the author of Fires of My Heart, a moving collection of poems celebrating love and mourning its loss. She is also the author of Open Heart, a thoughtful and touching collection of gay poetry.
From Della's own heart: Anyone who doesn't understand that we live in a world where our hearts' desires have an impact on the way we live our lives, has been living with their head in a cloud. Embracing life with an open heart is accepting pleasures and desires as a freedom-freedom to love whomever we want, how we want, without dwelling in the solitude of our hearts. Isn't that called free will? May we all march to the beat of a different drummer without the sharp point of an arrow piercing our souls. Those who walk in the sunshine and see only their shadows will remain in the dark.
Fernando's Journal: A Love Story is a 292-page hardcover with a retail price of $26.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6281-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
