Germantown, MD Author Publishes 2nd Fantasy Novel
May 09, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Warrior Way: Moongates Book Two, a new book by Timothy R. Wright, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Warrior Way: Moongates Book Two is the first sequel in the ongoing series that began with The Pygmalion Plot. New allies join familiar heroes racing to stop a band of corrupt wizards from igniting all out war across multiple worlds while facing a deadly new threat beyond their imagination. This tale of fantasy and science fiction is a page-turning adventure with magic, monsters, and mystery unfolding at every turn.
About the Author
Timothy R. Wright grew up in the Midwest and served over a decade in the U.S. Army as a Logistics Officer and Judge Advocate. He is also a licensed attorney. He and his wife, Mara, are both huge fans of fantasy and science fiction, and had a Middle Earth-themed honeymoon in New Zealand. Timothy is also a student of history, and real historical events, as well as classic and contemporary fiction, have been a marked influence on the Moongates series.
The Warrior Way: Moongates Book Two is a 286-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0815-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
