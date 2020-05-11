Huntington Beach, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
May 11, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Smiling Tree, a new book by Julie Williams, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Smiling Tree was inspired by a tree in the author's neighborhood, where decorations would be changed throughout the year. This delightful book will help children to learn about seasons and holidays.
About the Author
Julie Williams was an elementary school teacher for many years. She is an aunt to four adults and a great aunt to ten kids. She enjoys crocheting, crafts, and singing in her church choir. She lives in Huntington Beach, California with her dog, Oliver, and her cat, Tinkerbell.
The Smiling Tree is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0980-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
