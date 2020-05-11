Buckhannon, WV Author Publishes Book on Hunting
May 11, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Lifetime of Grouse and Woodcock Hunting with English Setters, a new book by Rodger Lundell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Interest in bird dogs was planted as a seed in Rodger Lundell when he saw his first grouse flush at age five. From the mid-1940s to present, grouse and woodcock hunting has served as his major diversion on a year-round basis, hunting in season and developing his English setters, which includes continuous conditioning.
A Lifetime of Grouse and Woodcock Hunting with English Setters celebrates the great joy of spending time in the outdoors and hunting wildlife, especially with English setters.
About the Author
Rodger Lundell received a BSF degree and an MS in Recreation with emphasis on Outdoor Recreation. He has three sons, who join him in his love of bird dogs and hunting upland birds.
A Lifetime of Grouse and Woodcock Hunting with English Setters is a 74-page hardcover with a retail price of $29.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8545-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
