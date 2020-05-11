Phoenix, AZ Author Publishes Poetry
May 11, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Poetess' First Flight, a new book by Carmen A. Cisnadean, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Poetess' First Flight is a collection of poetry that is sure to inspire, stimulate, awaken your senses, and give you the courage and strength to embrace life and the truth in a positive way. Readers will be transported spiritually to a deeper level of awakening, mentally to a higher state of awareness, all which will lead to experience life with a greater sense of appreciation, purpose, and responsibility. Inspired by a love for life and depth of life, this compilation of poems touches the heart in ways which are both memorable and heartfelt, ways that will soften the soul and leave one pondering with profundity over the wonders and complexities of human life experience.
About the Author
Carmen A. Cisnadean's love and passion for the written word, for the power of language and communication, has led her to receive a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and a Minor in Russian from the University of South Carolina, a school that graced her with cum laude honors. She was bestowed recognition for writing an alternative ending, re-writing Act IV, to Umberto Giordano's opera "Andrea Chénier," a contest sponsored by the world renowned tenor Yusif Eyvazov. As a winning contestant, Carmen enjoyed an invitation to Milano, Italy, and the famous opera house Teatro alla Scala in January of 2018. In addition, Carmen has written and published several articles on Thrive Global with an intent to inspire mindfulness in an ever changing modern society.
When it comes to writing, Carmen's poetry writing is very closely linked to exceptional music and fantastic visual art, both which serve as major sources of inspiration and influence in her life. Amidst a myriad of artists she adores, two of her absolute favorites are the Russian artist Michael Cheval and the English artist John William Waterhouse. Two of her favorite composers of music are the Polish composer Abel Korzeniowski and the German composer Hans Zimmer, both composers of film scores. Carmen is extremely fond of classical music, amongst her favorites are composers such as Dvorak, Wagner, Rossini, Schubert, Vivaldi, Rimsky-Korsakov, Mozart, Saint-Saens, to name just a few. When it comes to literature the list would be a comprehensive scroll depicting the romantics. Her favorite poet happens to be a poetess by the name of Emily Dickinson, not because she could necessarily classify her as a romantic but because she can classify her as a relentless realist.
A Poetess' First Flight is a 102-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6244-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
