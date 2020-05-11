West Jordan, UT Author Publishes Book on Parenting
May 11, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Pyramids of Parenting, a new book by August F. Spoerri, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book is simple enough for anyone to understand the important teachings it holds, for both parents and children. Within these pages are nuggets of wisdom to help you improve parenting skills and become a better person.
About the Author
August Spoerri is a resident of West Jordan, Utah. He was born in Wettingen, Switzerland, in 1936, the fourteenth child of fourteenth children in his family. His father passed away when he was two. As a result he was raised by his mother and siblings. He met his wife when he was 26 years old in Zurich, Switzerland. They were married in 1961. They immigrated to the United States in 1979 with their three children (a two-month-old died in Europe). Mr. Sproerri owned and operated his own household moving company in the United States to support his family. He has seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The Pyramids of Parenting is a 76-page paperback with a retail price of $12.95. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0227-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore www.bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us