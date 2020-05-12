Texas Authors Publish Play
May 12, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsShout Freedom!, a new book by Rick Otley and Tray Brown, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Shout Freedom! takes place in Galveston, Texas, during the spring to summer of 1865 and focuses on a slave family and the plantation owner's family. Because of the Emancipation Proclamation, slavery is outlawed, but plantation owners keep this as secret as long as they can, until June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers sail into Galveston to make sure the slaves hear the truth.
This play includes themes of freedom, deceit, forbidden love, hate, desperation, dreams, and faith.
About the Author
Rick Otley has spent his professional life as a journalist, teacher, and dramatist. His passion for the theater began as a teenager, when he was told by a teacher to stop wandering around the halls and do something constructive. So the young Otley took drama classes and has loved the theater for decades. Rick met his wife, Novetta, when they auditioned for a college production of The Crucible. The two have four children and three grandchildren and reside in San Antonio, Texas.
Tray Brown has roots in San Antonio and Oklahoma City. As a young person, he had a passion for football, basketball, and track and field. His artistic side was evident back then as well with performances in music and theater. Tray's devotion to performing arts as an adult has landed him roles in numerous plays and writing music. His partnership with Rick allowed them to research and write an original play based on diary entries by a Galveston slave who is a distant aunt of Mr. Brown.
Shout Freedom! is a 50-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is
978-1-6453-0674-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us