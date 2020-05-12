Prosser, WA Authors Publish Children's Book
May 12, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI can learn my ABC's, a new book by Leroy Blankenship and Valarie Shane Juerling, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Leroy Blankenship was inspired by a different way for children to learn their ABC'S.
With the use of interlocking words to weave rhyme and poetry represented by different characters, children can associate each verse with the letters of the alphabet. The combination of rhythm, poetry, and characters make the alphabet tangible and easier to remember.
Co-author Valarie Shane Juerling has applied the above philosophy with her Sand Tray therapy with children and adults.
About the Author
Leroy Blankenship has a degree from School Of Theology as Doctor of Ministry. He has had books published by Thomas Nelson from Nashville, Tn. This will be his 6th book he has written. He also is a skilled musician and songwriter. His first 2 songs he wrote was published by Albert E Brumley from Powell, Mo. His songs have been recorded by numerous groups and individuals. His songs were affiliated with BMI out of Nashville, TN. This gifted communicator has been involved over 60 yrs in ministry, traveling extensively throughout the United States, Canada, and several nations overseas.
Leroy and wife Joanna live in Washington State. They have 3 sons, 2 daughters, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Valarie Shane Juerling earned her Master's degree in Marriage Family Child Counseling from California State University in 1995 and has been a Licensed Marriage, Family Therapist since 1998 specializing in counseling families, couples, children, adolescents, and groups. Her experience includes working with foreigners from at least seven different countries while living abroad for two years. She has accreditation with the Sandplay Therapists of America S.T.A. and the International Sandplay Society Institute.
I can learn my ABC's is a 36-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0767-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
