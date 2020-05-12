Next Health Introduces At-Home Testing to Enhance Preventative Care
May 12, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Health NewsAshburn, Va. – Alternative medicine provider Next Health today announced it is making at-home preventive care testing services available for new and existing clients. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a historic decline in visits to healthcare providers for routine and preventive care.
By making at-home testing available via physician house calls, Next Health aims to ensure patients are getting the preventive care they need, which can help identify health problems before they worsen.
"Conditions like inflammatory bowel disease, hyperthyroidism, and heart disease don't take a break during a pandemic," said Mahsin Habib, MD at Next Health. "We want to make sure patients are getting the care they need during this scary and uncertain time-especially since diseases like diabetes put patients at increased risk of serious complications from COVID-19," he added.
Examples of tests Next Health doctors can perform from the comfort of a patient's home include those that:
It typically takes two to three weeks to get test results.
"Advanced testing helps patients understand their body from an intracellular level and helps detect diseases like cancer early on," said Dr. Habib. "It also helps patients know things like their biological age and which foods cause inflammation in their bodies," he added.
Next Health emphasizes that the absence of symptoms doesn't mean a patient doesn't have an underlying condition or disease. In fact, many diseases don't cause symptoms until the condition is more advanced. This is why early testing is so important.
Next Health services aren't limited to preventive testing. It also offers treatments, including IV infusions, peptide therapy, and nutrition and diet counseling.
Next Health is working on an at-home antibody test for COVID-19, which indicates whether a person has previously had the virus. Antibody testing is vital to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Those interested should periodically check the Next Health website for updates at https://www.nexthealthmed.com.
