Baltimore County, MD Author Publishes Children's Book in Both English & Spanish
May 13, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsP is for Penelope, a new book by Veronica Hernandez-Shepard and illustrated by Amy Wummer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Becoming a big sister is so exciting! The new baby will take some getting used to, but big sister, Sofia, is ready for the task. Sofia wants to help her parents name the baby, feed her, change her diapers and rock her to sleep. Sofia loves her new baby sister so much. A great book to help you introduce a new baby to your family!
This book is also available in a Spanish language version P de Penelope.
About the Author
Veronica Hernandez-Shepard lives in Maryland with her husband and two beautiful daughters. A Johns Hopkins University graduate, she has worked in the IT industry for most of her career. She enjoys literature and can always be found reading a good book. Veronica has spent several years volunteering and working in the education field and loves working with children. She has a strong passion for exposing and teaching children through reading and travel.
P is for Penelope is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2475-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
