Ocean Pines, MD Author and War Veteran Publishes Memoir
May 13, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Wild and Crazy Ride: from Brooklyn and Back, a Memoir, a new book by Peter Hassler, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Wild and Crazy Ride is a life story of traveling the world full of ups and downs. Peter Hassler's documented experiences have been tragic, sad, and funny in many different countries around the world while he was in the Navy, the Merchant Marines and thirty years on the New York Fire Department.
A Wild and Crazy Ride is a 290-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0146-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
