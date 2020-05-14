Cayman Islands Author Publishes Children's Book
May 14, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsKim's Braids, a new book by E.P. Tidyman, has been released by RoseDog Books.
This clever class uses the beads on Kim's braids to help them master their growing understanding of doubles.
Kim's Braids is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0570-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Contact Information
