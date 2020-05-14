Washington DC Author Publishes Love Letters
May 14, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Chinese Refugee and his American Lovers, a new book by Shisheng Chen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After meeting a woman he loves, Shisheng Chen presents the letters that he has written to the love of his life. Besides his love for this woman, Chen also shares the love that he has for America as well.
About the Author
Shisheng Chen was born in Huazhoa, Guangdong Province, China. He has worked in Beijing as an interior designer. He also participates in the Southern Streets Activities in Guangdong Province. Chen now resides in Washington D.C.
A Chinese Refugee and his American Lovers is a 112-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6457-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
