Chino Valley, AZ Author Publishes Aircraft History Book
May 14, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSR-71 Handbook, a new book by Leroy A. Dufresne, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This in-depth look into the SR-71 aircraft was a guide for maintenance personnel. Author Leroy A. Dufresne has several years experience working on the SR-71 in maintenance and teaching. Hopefully the book will answer a variety of questions for those who have heard of the SR-71 or have seen it in person. This book was intended to help as a training aid to the maintainer, and now it is scaled down for the common person to have a bit more insight into the insides of this marvelous aircraft.
SR-71 Handbook is a 246-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0144-3. It is also available in hardcover and eBook. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
