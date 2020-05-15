Anderson, SC Author Publishes Opinion Book
May 15, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Right to My American Opinion: A Perspective of Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow, a new book by Jeff Baird, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In a day-by-day discussion, Jeff Baird addresses his controversial opinions regarding Congress, leftism, education, gun control, Hollywood, and the media. In an effort to resolve the issues prevalent in the United States today, Mr. Baird does not ask for readers to agree with him, but to think about each issue before participating in the upcoming 2020 election.
About the Author
Jeff Baird is a retired government employee and contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense with the U.S. Navy. He graduated from Northern Virginia Community College and Dallas Baptist University with degrees in Business Administration. Throughout his career he has specialized in systems engineering, contracts, project and program management. He is currently retired and resides in Anderson, South Carolina where he enjoys do-it-yourself projects around his home, current events, and writing.
My Right to My American Opinion: A Perspective of Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow is a 130-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2018-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us