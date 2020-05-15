Holden, MA Author Publishes Spiritual Novel
May 15, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFacing the Dragon, a new book by Carol Ann Kjellberg, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Intertwined with travel across the U.S., we follow Kristine, a married mother of three sons, as she faces the challenges life has given. Some are challenges within her marriage, some within her family, but never a challenge of her faith. Kristine loves her husband dearly and must decide how to face his unfaithfulness, especially when it is more than once. She feels these are a struggle with Satan, the Dragon.
In addition, Kristine finds her one son straying from the family. He lost his way in the beginning of his college years. Much as she strives to maintain contact, Kristine fears she may have to face the rest of her life without him in it. She hopes for a return of the prodigal son, knowing the result is not within her control. Follow along to see if her heavenly Father can in fact rescue, restore, and revive Kristine.
About the Author
Carol Ann Kjellberg holds a bachelor of arts in geography with a minor in geology from Clark University of Worcester, Massachusetts; a master of arts in education from Assumption College; and a master of science degree from the civil engineering department of Worcester Polytechnic Institute in construction project management. She has worked as a regional transportation planner in central Massachusetts, a city planner in Worcester, a children and young adults with learning disabilities teacher, and a construction project manager in central Massachusetts. This is her first published book.
Facing the Dragon is a 172-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0628-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us