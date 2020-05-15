Hendersonville, TN Author Publishes Illustrated Self-Help Book
May 15, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPie People, a new book by Mark Stultz, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
PIE PEOPLE is a book with a simple premise that can apply to everyone in the world, no matter what age, focused on equality for all. My hope is that it will serve as a tool to help you discover and share your unique gifts and talents, to encourage people to celebrate each other, and recognize that we are equals, no matter who we are, or where we live.
This is also a book of self-discovery, people celebration and people balance. Included is a simple workbook section where you can apply your personal inspiration and ideas. This process will hopefully allow you, the participant, to take a few moments and say hello to self. You may also find that you can say hello to few pieces you have left behind or maybe are just beginning to see and use. Please allow this experience to help you create your own recipe, that you may be fulfilled, happy, and discover your purpose.
About the Author
MARK STULTZ is a professional photographer, graphic artist, mechanical engineer, guitar teacher, and touring musician - as well as a father of four, husband to a real-life super hero, and a passionate writer. His perspectives on life and people mirror his eclectic interests, and built the foundation of his first book. These perspectives aim to look inside the human psyche, and reveal the ultimate connectedness and equality of our world.
About the Illustrator
HEATHER SPALDING is an artist living in Hendersonville, Tennessee. She graduated from Austin Peay State University with a B.F.A. degree. Her hobbies include reading odd things, drawing strange things, dreaming up bizarre things, and hanging out with her wonderful friends and family.
Pie People is an 82-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0287-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
