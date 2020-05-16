Athens, AL Author Publishes Novel
May 16, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWill You Love Me Again?, a new book by Emily Craig, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Going through high school and being high school sweethearts, Lucy and David seem to have the perfect relationship. After being recently married, marriage stress doesn't hesitate to bite at their vows. As the story goes on, Lucy, an aspiring writer, begins to have her suspicions of David and if she can trust him. As you are taken through this whirlwind romance, you quickly learn how love can be taken from you in an instant.
About the Author
For as long as she can remember, Emily Craig has always enjoyed writing. Emily also enjoys listening to music ranging from 1970's to Present Day. After being encouraged to read Young Adult novels in college, she was excited and found her new love of writing.
You can visit the author at her website https://www.emilycraigwriter.com/ or follow her on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/emilycraig1996.
Will You Love Me Again? is a 252-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0625-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing

