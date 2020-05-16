Manchaca, TX Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
May 16, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCoven of the Gods: And the Twin Flames, a new book by Emeline Robbin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Coven of the Gods is a fun fantasy story about special people with superhuman power centered around a group of people thrown together by fate. As they learn about their powers and each other, they face an evil from the past, learn their ancient origins, and discover their destiny.
About the Author
Emeline Robbin is a healer by nature with a passion for the arts. She has been a film and TV actress as well as singer for over twenty years. She was inspired to write this series from the way fantasy books had an ability to take her to another world and forget about the stress of daily life. She hopes to inspire others to follow their passion. This series is her first endeavor as an author.
Coven of the Gods: And the Twin Flames is a 200-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0151-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
