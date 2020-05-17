Colorado Springs, CO Author Publishes Novel
May 17, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIn the Land of Dragons, a new book by Cameron Carson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In a world not too unlike our own, a long-standing dispute is about to explode. The country of Shengyu seeks what it feels it has lost, and to assert itself on the world stage against the Western United Commonwealth. Lieutenant Eric Bradford, Rin Ikara, and many others it means that life will be changed irrevocably. Men and machines are poised to clash as a ferocious dragon stirs, hungry for victory.
About the Author
Cameron Carson has been a writer for a long time and an avid military history fan for even longer. He also enjoy movies and quoting them, good classic rock, and occasionally camping or exploring a national park.
In the Land of Dragons is a 412-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0205-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
