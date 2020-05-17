Grand Haven, Michigan Author Publishes Novel
Clare is like anyone else. She has thoughts, fears, loves, and hopes. Clare is also in a wheelchair, unable to speak to anyone. Clare wants to be seen for the person screaming inside her head. Trapped in a body she can't control, Clare's mode of communication is severely limited.
Charade is a story meant to be a voice for the voiceless, the forgotten, and the hidden members of society with severe disabilities. It is a heartwarming, as well as heart-wrenching tale about Clare and her family's journey navigating her life with a disability that often defines her existence.
Charade is for the families and caregivers who are entrenched in the isolation of daily life, managing the reality of disability— loving their children and advocating for them the best they can. It is also intended to enrich the world with these magnificent lives and bring them out of hiding.
About the Author
Sarah Rebekkah Hunt has worked with people with disabilities as a physical therapist for eighteen years. Sixteen of these were spent in the field of special education, working with children and young adults with disabilities. Aside from writing, Sarah loves laughing with her four amazing children. She also enjoys running, yoga, and spending time on the water. Sarah currently resides with her family in Grand Haven, Michigan.
Charade is a 192-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0774-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
