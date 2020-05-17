Hudson, Wisconsin Author Publishes Novel
May 17, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLove Does Grow On, a new book by Dr. David Trucker, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Love Does Grow On presents the story of a Down's Syndrome boy who overcame the odds to make remarkable achievements in his life, especially with the help of high school classmates. He had also been the focus of a film in the early years of his life as he was learning basic skills.
About the Author
Dr. David Trucker is a physician who has had a special interest in both physical and mental impairment for the fifty-nine years of his medical career, with a focus on Down's Syndrome and spinal disability.
Love Does Grow On is a 22-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0770-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us