Peoria Heights, IL Author Publishes Book on Macbeth
May 17, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Comparison of "Macbeth" with Existentialism, a new book by Alan Gillett, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this different view of the classic tale of Macbeth, Alan Gillett reflects the Christian era of Medieval Europe while existentialism describes a more modern age of atheism and purposeless despair to dispel the myth that Macbeth was written with an existentialist mindset.
About the Author
Alan Gillett has a Bachelor's degree in psychology with sociology as a minor. He has written for several newspapers, sang on Jimmy Kimmel Live, sang at Nashville talent agency, and recorded many songs. He has also done public speaking and tutored math. Gillett's hobbies include reading, chess, classical music, and professional student.
A Comparison of "Macbeth" with Existentialism is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0087-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
