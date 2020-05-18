Troy, MO Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
May 18, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Black Sparrow, a new book by R. K. J. Sprock, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Black Sparrow is a great adventure of hardships and tales of a young man coming into manhood in a land so much like our own but different in many ways. Read all about the mythical creatures of many origins and a power in the land that provides for all.
About the Author
R. K. J. Sprock grew up in the bottomlands of Missouri, four miles from the river with a train track directly in front of her house. Being homeschooled gave her more free time to explore, read, raise animals, and be active in the local 4-H club.
Sprock started writing stories when she was nine years old and poetry shortly after. She found inspiration all around her-in nature, in music, from personal experience, and stories she heard from people around her. She reads a lot and almost any genre, but historical fiction is her favorite.
The Black Sparrow is a 520-page paperback with a retail price of $29.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6143-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us