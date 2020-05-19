Sacramento County, California Author Publishes Novel
May 19, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAva's Heart: Book Two: Skeletons, a new book by Crystal Y Nichelson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After experiencing years of abuse, sexual, mental, and physical, Ava thought the past was behind her. But the life-long effects are more serious than anyone could have imagined. After discovering and dealing with several alter egos, Ava must conquer her fears and take back control of her life. After deciding to face the abuse from her father and the neglect of her mother, Ava takes back control of her life.
About the Author
Crystal Y. Nichelson decided to start writing in order to create an escape for herself, as well as others. She is the mother of two, a son and daughter. Nichelson went to school to become a writer but ended up getting her Bachelor's degree in nursing.
Ava's Heart: Book Two: Skeletons is a 108-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0802-2. It is also available in hardcover and eBook. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us