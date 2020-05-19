Twin Falls, ID Author Publishes Children's Book
May 19, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFinding Home: The Adventures of Smokey the Cat, a new book by Jennifer Browne, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Smokey the Cat has found his forever home, and he's very protective of it and his new and loving family. But one day, while out hunting, he comes across the strangest cat he's ever seen, who follows him home!
What should Smokey do now?
About the Author
Jennifer Browne is a writer, illustrator, and elementary school teacher. Married for twenty years, she is also the mother of two teenage daughters and three fur babies. A tight-knit family, they enjoy watching movies, playing games, and eating together.
As a teacher, Browne is passionate about promoting acceptance and diversity. She often finds that a love of animals connects us all. Based on true events, Finding Home: The Adventures of Smokey the Cat is written with a mind toward diversity. Instead of fearing what's unfamiliar, this story aims to inspire curiosity and acceptance of diversity among children-and adults-of all ages. A valuable lesson to us all!
Finding Home: The Adventures of Smokey the Cat is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6087-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us