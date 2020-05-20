Glen Cove, NY Author Publishes Novel
May 20, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhen Ryder Stands, a new book by E.M. Fielding, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
JoLee "Jo" Ryder is learning how to be brave and to depend on herself in a world that is slowly falling apart. Her country of Prevost exists under the tyrannical rule of Prime Minister Tyrath. Resourcefully, Jo dodges deadly attacks, all while bearing the pain of losing her father in combat a year before. Tyrath's rule becomes more corrupt and Jo learns that she can trust no one, not even her own family, as she joins the fight to restore peace to Prevost. The treachery and insanity of those around her plague her quest, but believing in her own power may restore peace to the land she loves.
About the Author
E.M. Fielding is a born New Yorker who has always felt passionate about the diverse cultures and opportunities that her home state offers. She grew-up in Nassau County, Long Island, but opened her world by traveling overseas and participating in international academic programs. She's currently a university student. Fielding's hobbies include: novel and short-story writing; reading; and photography. Her specialized interests include: playing the trumpet; gaining international and domestic culinary experiences; traveling internationally; studying and speaking fluent Mandarin Chinese; and seeking journalistic truth. Fielding is grateful for the love and support of her family.
When Ryder Stands is a 490-page hardcover with a retail price of $31.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6007-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
