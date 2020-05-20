North Reading, MA Author Publishes Guide for Educators
May 20, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Structure of Knowledge Using Natural Patterns, a new book by John Krey M.Ed., M.Sc. Chemistry, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Structure of Knowledge Using Natural Patterns demonstrates through natural patterns how scientific structures, concepts, and facts should be organized in textbooks and in lessons. Just like the Periodic Table of the chemical elements, these patterns also present a periodicity that extends to all periodic knowledge, knowledge that elaborates upon the truth.
About the Author
John Krey received his Bachelor's degree at Boston University in Biology, his Master's in Education at Northeastern University, and his Master's in Chemistry at Bowling Green State University. He taught all levels of Chemistry at the high school level in Massachusetts for 34 years and instructed a lab for Chemistry majors at St. Anselm College. Krey tutored SAT, SAT II, Chemistry, Biology, and Physics at secondary levels and AP levels in Massachusetts for 17 years. He was a member of the National Science Teachers Association; Nominee for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science and Math Teaching; and Advisor to the Wilmington High School Science Club, which produced over ten Chemical magic shows for surrounding community schools. Krey is married with three grown children.
The Structure of Knowledge is a 286-page paperback with a retail price of $81.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0288-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
