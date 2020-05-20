Rolla, MO Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
May 20, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLove Covers All Wrongs, a new book by Nancy Lowrey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Love Covers All Wrongs is author Nancy Lowrey's story of her great-grandmother, Bette, and her life from the time she was a little girl of just five and sent to live with her grandparents in Nebraska to her coming of age in the last quarter of the nineteenth century. Over time Bette's real story was lost, but there was family conjecture regarding much of her young life. As a historian, Lowrey was able to verify some of those long-standing rumors through the 1880 Nebraska Census, although much of this story was written using her imagination and life experiences.
History is more than names, dates, and places. The experiences of our lives weave the tapestry of our existence. It is the dark times whose dark threads enhance the contrasting bright threads that make up our own story. Our own tapestries really aren't that different from our grandparents.' The more things change, the more they stay the same. Faith, hope, and love covers all.
About the Author
Nancy Lowrey earned a bachelor's degree in history from the University of Wyoming and a master's degree from the University of Missouri. She is a recently retired teacher of twenty-three years and has spent much of her time since then rediscovering her family's history…
She is an Army wife, mother of two, and grandmother of one. Love Covers All Wrongs is her first novel.
Love Covers All Wrongs is a 310-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0148-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
