Cobb County, Georgia Author Publishes Children's Book
May 20, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIt's Time to go to the Beach, a new book by Terri Strong, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
An adorable tale told through the eyes of a child, this story takes you on a family trip to the beach. The excitement of this trip will make you just as excited to read this short story. This story includes all the fun activities of a trip to the beach, such as searching for sea shells and building sand castles.
It's Time to go to the Beach is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0154-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
