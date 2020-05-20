Plantation, FL Author Publishes Holocaust Survivor Memoir
May 20, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Fifth Diamond: Story of a Holocaust Survivor, a new book by Irene Zisblatt, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This is the story of Irene Zisblatt, Auschwitz and after. Her autobiography moves us from Hungary through her terrifying coming-of-age as a prisoner in Nazi concentration camps and her life in America. It's a story of compassion and hope between two girls whose bizarre fates brought together, whose love for each other inspired their survival, and whose friendship tragically ended in the forests of Germany. The lack of bitterness with which Irene tells her experience, along with her straightforward style, adds power to what is essentially a triumph of the human spirit. Faced with the dehumanizing ordeal of life in Auschwitz-Birkenau, she found that by believing strongly that her horrors were temporary, she could cling to the hope that she could survive and be human again.
It has taken Mrs. Zisblatt 50 years to be able to recount the terror of her experience. We should be grateful for her courage to relive these events in order to write this book. Irene is grateful to this country for giving her the opportunity to begin life anew. She is not embittered or filled with hatred and it is her goal to educate children in order to rid the world of intolerance, prejudiced and indifference.
The Fifth Diamond: Story of a Holocaust Survivor is a 182-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4957-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us