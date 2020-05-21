Lewiston, ME Author Publishes Spiritual Book
May 21, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhat God Looks for in Our Lives, a new book by Chloe Jon Paul, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In order to cultivate a more spiritual and fulfilling lifestyle, Chloe Jon Paul details how to implement healthy daily habits such as prayer and reflections of gratitude. Readers are encouraged to look to biblical and religious figures, both saints and sinners, for inspiration and encouragement. Periodically inserting anecdotes from the author's own life, she creates a guideline for following God's intended path for His children.
About the Author
Chloe Jon Paul has been involved in charity and humanitarian efforts such as serving as lead facilitator for the Alternatives to Violence Project, state representative for the National Family Caregiver's Association, and a coordinator for the Good Samaritan Project at her church. She is a recipient of the Fulbright Fellowship Seminars Abroad award to South Africa and held the title of Ms. Maryland Senior America 2003. She is a world traveler and has been to all seven continents.
What God Looks for in Our Lives is a 50-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0675-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us