Lakewood, NJ Author Publishes Management of the Mind Book
May 22, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsKimelblat's A.N.T. Mind Management System Introduction, a new book by Alexander Kimelblat, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Alexander Kimelblat has twenty-five years of inspiration and fulfillment from witnessing the amazing transformation in his clients' lives. You're holding now, in your hands, this book. Don't miss an incredible opportunity! Love yourself enough to open an "envelope" to find treasure here. The spring of your precious life, with new infinite opportunities, will emerge. Follow the simple Mind Management techniques suggested in this book to witness new reality! Become free from negative emotions; become a source of joy, kindness and the healing energy of love to yourself, your family, friends and the world.
You will be able to transform darkness into the light; bitter into the sweet and challenges into opportunities. Have fun! Your life will never be the same again.
About the Author
Alexander Kimelblat has been using his Mind Management System for over twenty-five years. He has had many professional experiences aside from being a life coach. Some of Kimelblat's hobbies consist of painting, listening to classical music, nature walks, and reading.
Kimelblat's A.N.T. Mind Management System Introduction is a 44-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0478-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
