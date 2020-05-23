Introducing Sadik Fitness's New BTP Home Workout Program

× Email Sadik Fitness

. – Sadik Fitness has announced the release of its latest at-home workout program, the Beyond the Physique (BTP) fitness challenge. The program's creator, Sadik Hadzovic, is also offering $10,000 in cash prizes to any two contestants who have the best overall transformation in six weeks.The six-week BTP challenge offers contestants a structured fitness program, covering everything from at-home workouts to nutrition and coaching. Contestants entering the BTP challenge will also have access to a suite of fitness materials, including:This won't be the first time that Hadzovic runs the BTP challenge. In March 2020, Hadzovic awarded winners Yonny Ramirez and Isaac Cloward with $5,000 each and a trip to New York to train with Hadzovic himself. Two additional winners will be announced on May 17th.Hadzovic also hopes that the BTP challenge will show people a number of useful at-home workouts, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic has closed the vast majority of gyms around the world. The program also seeks to help people eat better, as many people ordered to stay home have since resorted to eating takeout and junk food.This season's challenge runs for six weeks between June 1st and July 10th, 2020. Participants will be judged on specific poses shown in before-and-after videos showcasing progress on their fronts, backs, and sides. The challenge is currently available at an introductory price of $149.00 until June 1st.Sadik Fitness was founded by four-time World Championship bodybuilder Sadik Hadzovic. In addition to the BTP challenge, Sadik Fitness also offers a number of targeted workouts and personal training programs, as well as a fitness blog and podcast.