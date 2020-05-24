Lancaster, OH Author Publishes Mystery Novel
May 24, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAn Open Door Murder: A Forensic Science Thriller, a new book by David A. Bale, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Walter "Hawkeye" Hawkes, a respected private investigator, must use all his forensic science skills to solve one of the biggest cases of his career.
An Open Door Murder: A Forensic Science Thriller is a 214-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9225-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
