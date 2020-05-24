Round Rock, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
May 24, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSidney: The Square Eyed Cat, a new book by Nancy Sawyer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sidney the square-eyed cat is content in the kingdom of his own. So, when Douglas and Diane bring home his new baby sister, Squirt, with instructions to be nice and take care of her, he's more than a little annoyed. What's a new big brother to do?
About the Author
Though born in Michigan, Nancy Sawyer has lived up and down the east coast. She has two sons, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Sawyer loves her exciting and fulfilling life: she knows how to scuba dive, worked on a shrimp boat, and served as a crewmember for a hot air balloon pilot, an experience she cherishes. As crew, she was able to fly a lot-even though she's afraid of heights! She was also a Den Mother for Cub Scouts.
Sawyer's been dabbling in writing stories for many years, although she never planned to publish. Now retired, she's looking forward to spending more time writing. She enjoys writing short stories, poetry, and books that reflect her love of cats.
Sidney: The Square Eyed Cat is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6908-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
