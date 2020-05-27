First Student Partners with School Districts to Deliver More than One Million Meals During COVID-19 School Closures
May 27, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Education NewsCINCINNATI - Wheels are in motion to help communities across North America during the current COVID-19 outbreak. First Student is using its insights, expertise and resources to deliver meals, learning packets and other supplies to students.
"I am incredibly proud of the role our drivers and staff are playing to support families during this unprecedented time," said First Student President Paul G. Osland. "Hunger is an issue for many students, and we appreciate being able to use our resources to partner with districts to provide children access to the meals and supplies they need while schools are closed."
More than 150 First Student locations have been actively supporting school districts with a variety of services since March. Drivers have delivered more than one million meals and counting to students in the U.S. and Canada.
Examples include:
First Student drivers in other communities have transported instructional materials, including books and laptops. In Buffalo, N.Y., staff delivered 7,000 curriculum packets across the city in one day for Buffalo Public Schools. In addition, First Student locations have provided transportation shuttles for healthcare workers and others on the front line of the pandemic.
First Planning Solutions has also supported more than 25 school districts with logistics and planning of meal and school supply deliveries. First Student's dedicated routing division works to develop efficient bus routes for districts to help reduce operating costs.
About First Student, Inc.
As the leading school transportation solutions provider in North America, First Student strives to provide the best start and finish to every school day. First Student completes five million student journeys each day, moving more passengers than all U.S. airlines combined. With a team of highly-trained drivers and the industry's strongest safety record, First Student delivers reliable, quality services including full-service transportation and management, special-needs transportation, route optimization and scheduling, maintenance, and charter services for 1,100 school district contracts. For more information, visit firststudentinc.com.
###
Contact Information
Jen Biddinger
First Student
513.362.4600
Contact Us
Jen Biddinger
First Student
513.362.4600
Contact Us