TreeRunner West Bloomfield Open for the season
May 27, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsBloomfield, MI – Great news Metro Detroit! Something you can do safely right now. TreeRunner West Bloomfield Adventure Park is opening on May 29! The park is the Largest Adventure Park in Michigan, and is one of the only outdoor "amusement" park type experiences that is allowed to open at this time, thanks to an outdoor natural environment, commitment to following the rules of social distancing and not being an organized sport or activity.
TreeRunner is following safety protocols and social distancing guidelines as recommended by local, state and national health officials, to create a safe environment for guests. They have implemented precautions deeply reducing total capacity, providing single use gloves for all climbers, installation of hand sanitizing stations throughout the park and requiring guests and staff to have temperature checks before entering park.
The TreeRunner Adventure Park is located in a large, outdoor forested area. Numerous health professionals have stated the benefits and safety of outdoor exercise. It is well-known that sunlight is, "nature's greatest disinfectant" because ultraviolet light neutralizes bacteria and viruses. Not only does exercise boost physical well-being, it also lifts the spirits of those who participate making it a positive for mental health.
Park Hours Through May 31st online reservations only
Friday to Sunday: 10 AM - 7 PM
Beginning June 8 park is open 7 days a week through Labor Day
New Operating Changes
Please check TreeRunnerWestBloomfield.com Facebook, Instagram for the most up to date information regarding our hours of operation.
TreeRunner West Bloomfield Adventure Park is located at 6600 W. Maple Road on the campus of the Metro Detroit Jewish Community Center. For more information, please call Jeremy Fishman at (248) 419-4169, email Jeremy@TreeRunnerParks.com, or visit TreeRunnerWestBloomfield.com
